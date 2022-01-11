May 12 case: ATC resents over Waseem Akhtar’s going abroad

KARACHI: Anti-terrorism court on Tuesday expressed resentment over MQM leader Waseem Akhtar’s going abroad without permission during hearing of seven cases of May 12 incidents, ARY News reported.

The court sought explanation in the next hearing of the case.

At least 50 people had lost their lives during the riots, which took place on May 12, 2007 on the eve of the arrival of than CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry in Karachi.

Waseem Akhtar was home adviser to the Sindh chief minister at the time.

Akhtar had filed a plea for exemption from the court hearing of the cases. “He has got permission from the ATC-II,” his counsel informed the court. “This court is also hearing cases against him,” the Judge remarked. “Why don’t you got permission from this learned court and why your client went abroad without permission of this court,” the judge asked.

The court also reserved its decision over the exemption plea of Wasim Akhtar.

The ATC also issued non-bailable arrest warrant of an MQM worker Hanif over his absence in the case hearing. “He should be arrested and produced in the next hearing of the case,” the court ordered.

The ATC adjourned further hearing till the end of this month.

Around 50 people were killed and over 100 wounded in attacks on rallies organised by members of political parties and legal fraternity who had attempted to receive the then deposed chief justice of Pakistan, Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry, at the Karachi airport ahead of a lawyers’ gathering.

Justice Chaudhry was forced to fly back to Islamabad after having been restricted to the airport for nine hours.

