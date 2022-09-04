May 25 torture: Police report recommends show-cause notices to cops

LAHORE: Punjab police have finalized a report into torture incidents on May 25 during PTI’s long march and have recommended issuing show-cause notices to the concerned police officers, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, a four-member police team probing the May 25 incidents have concluded their investigation and endorsed the recommendations from a committee formed by the PTI.

“DIG Security Mehboob Rasheed has sent the report to DIG operation,” they said, adding that officers found guilty of torturing protesters on May 25 will be initialy issued show-cause notice.

In second phase, the officers will be terminated from service or a case will be registered against them if they fail to satisfy the authorities over their conduct on the day.

A report on August 23 revealed that the Punjab government is in ambiguous situation over filing cases against police officers allegedly involved in violence during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Azadi March on May 25.

According to sources, political advisors and senior officials – including the Chief Minister’s Secretariat – have advised the Punjab government against filing First Information Reports (FIRs) against police officials.

Sources told ARY News that the provincial government has been advised to launch departmental action against policemen instead of filing cases. Filing cases against police officers will hinder the morale of the force, sources added.

Sources further claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were asking the Punjab Chief Minister to register cases against the police officers. “The issue was also discussed in CM Pervaiz Elahi’s meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan,” they added.

