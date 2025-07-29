Another PTI lawmaker disqualified after conviction in May 9 case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed MNA Abdul Latif Chitralli and declared his seat vacant, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here, NA-1 (Chitral), the seat held by Abdul Latif Chitralli fell vacant. The ECP announced its verdict, which was reserved earlier, following a series of hearings. The election watchdog is now expected to issue the schedule for the by-election in the constituency in the northernmost district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad sentenced the PTA MNA and others to 27 years in prison in a case pertaining to an attack on a police station amid the violent riots on May 9, 2023.

Abdul Latif Chitralli was elected as MNA from NA-1 in the general elections, securing 61,834 votes followed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s Muhammad Talha Mehmood who could bag 42,987 votes.

Earlier on Monday, the ECP disqualified three PTI lawmakers following their convictions in cases related to May 9 riots.

The election watchdog declared the seats held by Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Bhachar, and Ahmed Chattha vacant.

Ahmad Chattha and Malik Ahmad Bhachar were elected from NA-66 Wazirabad and PP-87 Mianwali, respectively while Senator Ejaz Chaudhry was elected as member of the upper house in 2021.