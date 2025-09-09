PTI's Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhary sentenced to 10 years in May 9 case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) sentenced PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid and Ejaz Chaudhary and others to 10 years for torching a Supreme Court judge’s squad vehicle during the May 9 riots, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PTI Vice Chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was exonerated alongside Rubina Jamil and Afshan Tariq.

ATC judge Manzar Ali Gul gave the verdict after hearing the case inside Kot Lakhpat jail.

Other PTI leaders who were handed a 10-year sentence include Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed and Sarfraz Cheema, while Khadija Shah was given a 5-year prison time.

The ATC has completed the trial of as many as 39 accused out of the total 51 implicated in the case registered at Lahore Sarwar Road Police Station.

Last month, Shah Mehmood Qureshi was among the PTI leaders acquitted in two high-profile cases related to May 9 riots, including the Jinnah House attack and arson incidents near Shadman police station.

The May 9 riots refer to the violent protest by the supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan after he was arrested in May 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers vandalised public and military installations across Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad.