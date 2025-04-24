May 9 cases: ATC indicts 17 accused, including PTI leaders

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday indicted 17 individuals, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, in connection with the May 9 case involving rioting and damage to public property in Karachi.

The case of vandalism was registered at Shah Faisal police station in Karachi.

During the proceedings, PTI leaders Raja Azhar, Faheem Khan, and Shahnawaz Jadoon appeared before the court along with other accused.

All suspects present pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court summoned the investigation officer and prosecution witnesses for the next hearing and adjourned the case until May 6.

Earlier, in a detailed four‐page written verdict, the Supreme Court had rejected the Punjab government’s request to transfer cases related to the May 9 incidents.

The apex court’s decision emphasises that protecting judicial officers from administrative interference is a constitutional duty, thereby dismissing the petition as lacking sufficient merit.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court highlighted that the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court is conferred with authority under Article 203 to shield judicial officers from any undue administrative meddling.