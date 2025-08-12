May 9 cases: Court orders seizure of convicts’ properties

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has ordered the seizure of properties of convicts in May 9 cases, ARY News reported.

The court handed down 10-year prison sentences to four senior PTI leaders in connection with two May 9 arson cases.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul convicted Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, and Omar Sarfraz Cheema, imposing a fine of Rs600,000 on each alongside the jail term.

The verdict pertains to cases registered at Shadman and Sarwar Road police stations. The court also ordered the seizure of the convicted leaders’ properties.

Jail warrants were issued, directing the Kot Lakhpat Jail superintendent to ensure immediate implementation of the sentences.

In related verdicts, Ayesha Ali Bhutta was sentenced to imprisonment and a fine in the Rahat Bakery Chowk case, while Alia Hamza and Sanam Javed received five-year prison terms each in the Shadman police station case.

In a separate development, the ATC ordered the release of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi after acquitting him in both May 9 cases.

It is worth mentioning here that on July 22 an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore sentenced several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in prison and acquitted Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a case pertaining to arson and vandalism on May 9.

The court also ordered the acquittal of Hamza Azim and five other accused individuals, clearing them of charges related to the May 9 riots.

The trial court pronounced its reserved verdict in the case related to rioting at Sherpao Bridge on May, 2023 following PTI founder Imran Khan’s arrest.

Ali Hassan, Afzal Azeem Khalid Qayyum, Riaz Hussain, and former Punjab Governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema are among those jailed for 10 years.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.