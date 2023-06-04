May 9 events: Sensitive agency gets custody of four more ‘rioters’

FAISALABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Faisalabad on Sunday handed over four more people – accused of attacking office of a sensitive agency on May 9 – to authorities for their trial under the Pakistan Army Act, ARY News reported.

According to details, the four suspects will be tried under the Army Act over their involvement in the vandalism and arson at the office of a sensitive installation on May 9.

The suspects have been taken into custody by an army team from the central jail. The case filed against the suspects at the Civil Lines police station will be proceeded into under Army Act and Official Secrets Act.

The number of suspects taken into custody by the sensitive agency has exceeded to eight.

Last month, the authorities decided to initiate legal proceedings against the accused of the recent attack on ISI Faisalabad office under the Army Act.

Ali Afzal Sahi, Faizullah Kamoka, Sahibzada Hamid Raza and Bilal Ashraf Basra were declared as main accused in the case.

A purported audio clip of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) President Advocate Chaudhry Ishtiaq and Faisalabad Bar’s Advocate Imtiaz Lona had surfaced online recently in which both lawyers were talking about the attack on the ISI Faisalabad office.