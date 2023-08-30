May 9 riots a conspiracy against security institutions: Bugti

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday termed the May 9 riots, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi came under attack, “a conspiracy against security institutions”, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News’ programme ‘The Reporters’, the caretaker minister said that a ‘deep conspiracy’ was hatched against the security institutions on May 9.

However, Sarfraz Bugti said, now the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) were fully vigilant to cease any type of violence and hate speech against them.

He further said they had zero-tolerance against violent material, and hate speech against the state institutions. No one would be allowed to create violence anywhere in the country, he added.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

Responding to a question about cypher issue, he said investigations were underway while the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) had arrested some people to further probe the matter.

To a question, he said it had been decided in the meeting of Council of Common Interest (CCI) that the general elections would be held after accomplishing the task of census and delimitation.

“The delimitation process would take some three to four months”, he said adding that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would announce the date for next general elections.

The caretaker government would provide all necessary assistance to the ECP to hold free and fair elections, he vowed.

To a question about the unsuccessful operation against the criminals of Kacha area, he said there was a need to purge the police force of politics so that it could perform its mandated job.

The caretaker minister also vowed to wipe out the menaces of smuggling and terrorism from Pakistan with the full support of the nation.

The caretaker government was fully determined to eliminate smuggling of any food items and dollars from the country, Sarfraz Bugti said.

Smuggling of essential items and dollars were criminal activities which must be stopped at any cost, he added.