May 9 riots: ATC grants bail to PTI leaders

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Wednesday granted bail in May 9 riots cases, ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI leaders, Shibli Faraz, Raja Basharat, Zartaj Gul, Zain Qureshi and others appeared before ATC for bail in the cases registered against them following May 9 protests.

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur’s plea for a day exemption from the court appearance was approved. The ATC while granting bail to Shibli Faraz, Basharat, Zartaj Gul, Zain Qureshi and other PTI leaders until May 29, announced to hold the next hearing in the Adiala Jail.

Violent protests broke out on May 9 after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan on the premises of the Islamabad High Court in Al-Qadir Trust case.

Read more: Zartaj Gul gets interim bail in May 9 riots case

In March, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) delivered its verdict against the 51 accused in May 9 riots cases.

Judge Natasha Naseem Supra of ATC Court heard the case and outlined the charges against each of the accused, who were identified as workers affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The judge sentenced each of the 51 defendants to five years of imprisonment under various provisions.

Separately, an Anti-Terrorism Court summoned Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, and other accused on April 08 to frame charges in three May 9 cases.