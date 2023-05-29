May 9 riots case: Eight accused handed over to military for trial

RAWALPINDI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has handed over eight accused in May 9 riots to the authorities for trial by military courts, ARY News reported on Monday.

The ATC heard the cases related to the attack on the Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) and arson. The commanding officer Farhan Nazeer sought custody of eight accused through the deputy prosecutor.

The petition stated that the accused were found involved in the May 9 incidents under Secret Act’s Section 3, 7, 9, Army Act. The accused include Ali Hassan, Lal Shah, Shehryar Zulfiqar, Farhad Khan, Muhammad Idrees, Umar Farooq, Raja Muhammad Ehsan and Muhammad Abdullah.

After approving the request, the ATC handed over the eight accused to the commanding officers for their trial by military courts. Moreover, the court also issued orders to the superintendent of the Adiala Jail.

On May 26, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that 33 suspects had been handed over to the military following attacks on army installations during violent protests that broke out in the country on May 9.

Addressing a press conference, Sanaullah clarified that those who rampaged sensitive installations and prohibited areas on May 9 and May 10 will be tried under official secret act and Army Act 1952.

He, however, assured that the investigations will be carried out in a fair and transparent manner.

Rana Sanaullah rejected the impression that all the individuals arrested in connection with arson and vandalism will be tried in the military courts. “There is a possibility that only 6 to 7 out of 499 FIRs registered regarding May 9 and 10 violent acts will face trials in military courts,” he added.

Detailing the arrests made in May 9 violence, he said that under Anti-Terrorism Act, 3946 people have been arrested across the country. These include 2588 from Punjab and 1099 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In other cases, the interior minister said, 5536 people, were arrested and 80 per cent of them have been released on bail.

The federal minister assured that no innocent will be implicated in cases but the law will take its course against those who instigated, planned and perpetuated the May 9 and 10 violent acts.