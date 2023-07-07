May 9 riots: Investigators prepare probe report of five key cases

LAHORE: The investigators from different institutions have prepared the probe report of five key cases related to the May 9 riots and forwarded it to the high authorities, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police said that the investigation institutions prepared a probe report of five key cases related to the May 9 riots and forwarded it to the higher authorities. Five cases had been lodged at the Sarwar Road police station under the terrorism section.

According to the report, an inspector-ranked officer is probing into the terrorism cases related to the killing of two persons and injuring 64 police officials.

It stated that 430 suspects were arrested in the five terrorism cases, whereas, 49 persons were nominated and 51 were arrested with the help of the footage. The arrests of 330 unidentified persons were carried out in the terrorism case.

The report stated that 74 accused were discharged after the identification parade. It added that 27 cases had also been lodged at the Cantt Division under different sections and an investigation is underway.

Yesterday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore issued non-bailable arrest warrants for 22 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leaders in the May 9 riots case.

Police pleaded with the ATC to issue non-bailable arrest warrants for the 22 PTI leaders in the May 9 riots case. The plea was accepted and arrest warrants were issued by the anti-terrorism court during the hearing yesterday.

The nominated PTI leaders in the May 9 riots case include Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, Ali Amin Gandapur, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hassaan Niazi, Zubair Niazi, Imtiaz Sheikh, Andleeb Abbas, Karamat Khokhar, Ghulam Abbas, Ali Abbas, Uzma Bibi and Haleema Bibi.

Police stated in the plea that the accused were allegedly involved in vandalism, arson on May 9. It added that police tried to arrest them but they are still hiding. Police sought the issuance of their non-bailable arrest warrants.