May 9 Riots: Prosecution team formed for legal support

LAHORE: Prosecution teams comprising 53 Joint Investigation Team (JIT) members have been formed to inspect the registered cases regarding the events of May 9 across Punjab, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, in order to investigate the incidents of May 9 in Punjab under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATC), a team of 53 JIT members has been established for legal assistance.

The head of Punjab Prosecution against Terrorism, Khurram Khan, has formed a 35-member team, including Zubair Ahmed, Ghafoor Ahmed, Aamir Hussain, and Shahid Shah.

A notification has been issued by the head of the Punjab Prosecution against Terrorism to authenticate the 35-member team.

According to the notification, the prosecution team will assist the JIT in bringing the cases of May 9 to conclusions, while providing guidance to the JIT in gathering testimonies, conducting identification processes, and collecting evidence.

The notification stated that the prosecution team will pursue the cases until the authority reached to a logical conclusion.