May 9 riots: PTI founder summoned on Jan 9

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Rawalpindi has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in a case pertaining to May 9 riots, wherein military installations were attacked following the former premier’s arrest, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, Imran Khan – who is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail – has been summoned in cases regrading an attack on General Headquarters (GHQ) and burning pictures of martyrs.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named the main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.