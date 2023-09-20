May 9 riots: Sedition charges included in cases against PTI chief

LAHORE: The prosecution has included sedition clauses against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and others in the charge sheet related to the May 9 riots cases, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation confirmed the inclusion of Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) in all cases related to the May 9 riots.

Police said that evidence was found from the scenes against the accused for inciting people to rebellion. The sedition clauses were included after the prosecution raised objections to the charge sheet.

Police added that the charge sheet will be submitted after receiving a report from the concerned institutions regarding the new clauses and objections of the prosecution will be removed before its submission.

Related: May 9 riots aimed to trigger civil war in Pakistan: Caretaker PM Kakar

Yesterday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar and ordered him to join the investigation into the May 9 violent incidents.

Anti-terrorism court (ATC) Judge Abher Gul heard the interim bail application of former federal minister Asad Umar related to the May 9 violence.

The court extended the interim bail of Umar in connection with the May 9 incidents till October 4 and ordered him to be part of investigations.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.