May 9 violence: Another PTI leader arrested

LAHORE: Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader in connection with the May 9 violence.

As per details, former MPA, Khalid Gujjar, who was hiding after the May 9 events, was arrested from Raiwind Road.

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders are facing probe after the May 9 incidents that were triggered across Pakistan after the arrest of the PTI chairman in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.