May 9 violence: ATC allows police to investigate PTI chief in jail

LAHORE: The anti-terrorism court (ATC) allowed Punjab police to conduct an investigation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief in connection with the May 9 violence, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ATC announced the verdict and permitted the Punjab police to investigate PTI chairman in six cases in connection with May 9 violence.

ATC yesterday allowed the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief in Jinnah House attack case. As per details, a plea was filed by the DIG investigation to permit the arrest of PTI chief in Jinnah House attack case.

The court was informed that the PTI premiere was convicted under the Election Act and is currently under arrest.

The ATC accepted the plea and granted permission to police to conduct the inquiry and arrest of the former prime minister in Jinnah House attack case.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman Khan was arrested from his Lahore residence on August 5 after he was slapped with a five-year disqualification and a three-year prison term in the Toshakhana criminal case.