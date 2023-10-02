May 9 violence: ATC orders to release Haleem Adil Sheikh, others

KARACHI: An anti terrorism court (ATC) has ordered to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in May 9 violence case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the anti terrorism court has issued the release order of Haleem Adil Sheikh and four other PTI workers including Shabir Hussain, Basharat Hussain and Abdussamad.

The court order stated that if the PTI leader is not arrested in another case then he should be immediately released however the PTI leader is arrested in another case as well which is registered in Ferozabad police station.

The release order was granted after the bail was accepted against the surety bond worth Rs 0.1 million.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was re-arrested outside the Karachi anti-terrorism court on August 31, hours after an ATC ordered his release orders.

During the hearing, the police sought a physical remand of the former Sindh opposition leader which was rejected by the ATC.

The court rejected the police request and ordered the immediate release of PTI Sindh chapter president.

However, Sheikh was immediately taken into custody in another case by Sindh police shortly after his release.

Sheikh, the former opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, who disappeared after the May 9 vandalism, was first arrested on Aug 30 after he arrived in SHC to seek bail in vandalism case.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.