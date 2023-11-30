Five PTI workers arrested in May 9 case

MARDAN: Five Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers have been arrested from Mardan in connection with the May 9 violence, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI workers presented before a local court in Mardan where they were sent on a one-day physical remand.

The arrested PTI workers in May 9 vandalism case include Adnan, Shakeel, Shahid Zaman and Hidayat Ullah.

Earlier, the Lahore police department prepared a new list of 850 suspects in cases related to the May 9 riots and arrested 54 accused who were allegedly involved in arson.

Police claimed to have arrested the prime suspect who began torching Jinnah House. The spokesperson added that 29 accused have been sent to jail and interrogation of other suspects was underway.

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders are facing probe after the May 9 incidents that were triggered across Pakistan after the arrest of the PTI chairman in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.