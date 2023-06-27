May 9 violence: Forensic report of safe city cameras emerges 

LAHORE: The Forensic report of safe city cameras of May 9 violence has emerged, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) report of safe city cameras of May 9 violence stated that evidence of a violent crowd moving from Liberty to Girja Chowk has been found.

The report says that several videos were sent to PFSA and it shows that the suspects who are arrested including Ijaz Chaudhary were carrying out violence on May 9.

The violent crowd reached Sherpao Bridge at 04:57 pm, and many members of the crowd arrived at Girja Chowk on motorbikes at 05:10 pm. Evidence also shows the presence of the crowd on Tufail Road and Asad Jan Road at 05:16 pm, the report said.

Furthermore, at 05:25 pm the violent crowd reached the Mall of Lahore and the participants of the crowd can be seen entering the CSD at 08:40 pm.

Earlier, the investigators were identified 41 people from the United Kingdom (UK), United States (US) and Canada who were directly involved in inciting and facilitating May 9 riots.

Sources told ARY News that most suspects were associated with a political party and its office bearers and workers. The identification of the suspects was made through photos and videos in which they chanted anti-Pakistan slogans and incited people to participate in anti-state activities.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.