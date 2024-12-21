25 convicted by military courts for role in May 9 violence: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Military Courts convicted 25 suspects of May 9 violence after examining all the evidence and completing the appropriate legal process, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The suspects have been awarded up to 10 years imprisonment.

“Field General Court Martial (FGCM) have in first phase promulgated the punishments to 25 accused,” the ISPR said.

The verdicts were announced after the Supreme Court’s (SC) Constitutional Bench conditionally allowed military courts to do so in 85 trials.

“These blatant acts of violence not only shocked the nation but also underscored necessity of checking this unacceptable attempt of political terrorism to impose own perverted will through violence and coercion,” the ISPR’s statement read.

‘Justice will truly be served once mastermind, planners are punished’

Terming the sentences an important milestone in providing justice to the nation, the military’s media wing maintained that the justice will truly be served when the masterminds and planners of May 9 are punished according to the constitution and law.

“The sentences are a clear message to all those who are exploited by vested interests as well as a warning to those who fall prey to political propaganda and poisonous lies,” the ISPR said and added that the misguided, destructive politics based on violence will be buried by providing justice in the May 9 cases.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.

