May 9 violence: Over 4200 detained in Punjab jails

LAHORE: More than 4200 suspects who were involved in the May 9 violence were detained in Punjab jails, ARY News reported.

As per details, a total of 37 women and 432 men involved in the May 9 violence are currently in two jails in Lahore.

The total number of suspects who are in jails across Punjab has reached 4200 whereas a huge number of accused have been released when they were not identified in an identification parade.

Moreover, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Yasmin Rashid and Ejaz Chaudhary were also discharged in one case.

Earlier, Punjab police completed the identification of ‘2,290 miscreants’ who were involved in the May 9 violence.

According to Punjab Police officials, out of the total 4120 miscreants, 2290 were identified and 1180 arrested.

They further said that 1125 miscreants out of 1800 were identified and 513 are arrested. these miscreants were involved in the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore. May 9 violence: Police complete identification of ‘2,290 miscreants‘

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.