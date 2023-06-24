May 9 violence: Police submit interim challan in ATC

KARACHI: Police have submitted an interim challan of May 9 violence in the anti-terrorism court (ATC), ARY News reported.

As per details, the interim challan of violence on Shahrah-e-Faisal and the attack on the Rangers check post was submitted to the court.

The interim challan stated that the suspects started arriving at Insaf House on May 9 and the workers who were incited by Shah Nawaz Jadoon, Saeed Awan, Haleem Adil Sheikh and 23 other suspects started pelting stones at vehicles.

They used petrol bombs to burn the Ranger’s check post and People Bus, the interim challan stated. The suspects said that the former governor of Sindh Imran Ismail made a WhatsApp call.

The challan further said that Haleem Adil Sheikh and 18 others are accused of facilitation, and Murad Saeed, Imran Qureshi, and five others are declared absconders. It stated that the geofencing report has not been received yet and Imran Ismail was released by the court upon no evidence.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.