May 9 violence probe extended to overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has extended the May 9 probe to overseas Pakistanis, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, data of more than 500 overseas Pakistanis have been collected including calls record, travel history and immigration status.

Sources said that the government will take strict action against those who incited and helped the May 9 rioter.

Several people who were involved in the May 9 violence have been funded and backed by foreign agencies and strict action will be taken upon their arrival in Pakistan.

Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) tightened its noose around overseas Pakistanis over their alleged involvement in committing offences and posting seditious posts on social media.

Read more: Anti-state campaign: FIA tightens noose around overseas Pakistanis

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) decided to put the names of overseas Pakistanis on the Exit Control List for allegedly committing offences and posting seditious posts on social media.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah also alleged that the “May 9 planners and abetters were in contact with foreign agencies”, terming the ‘attack on military installations an act of rebellion’.

Rana Sanaullah called the PTI chief ‘the mastermind and architect of May 9 violence’, saying that the latter had chalked out the conspiracy while sitting in his residence at Lahore’s Zaman Park.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.