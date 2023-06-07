May 9 violence: Six more govt employees identified

PESHAWAR: Police on Wednesday claimed to have identified six more government employees involved in the May 9 violence in Mardan, KP, ARY News reported.

According to details, six government employees working in education, health and municipal departments were identified who were involved in May 9 mayhem.

After identifying the miscreants the police have sent letters to the relevant authorities for action.

Peshawar police say 248 government employees, who were involved in the violent protests on May 9, have been identified so far with the help of CCTV and photos so far.

It may be noted that countrywide violent protests broke out on May 9 after the former prime minister and PTI chief was arrested by Rangers from the premises of Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

Miscreants attacked the Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar, General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan Army, Jinnah House also known as Corps Commanders House.

The rioters are being tried in military courts who were involved in attacking military installations.