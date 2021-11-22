Maya Ali’s latest pictures go viral

Actor Maya Ali shared a gallery of her latest pictures on the social media application Instagram that went viral on social media.

The celebrity is seen posing for the pictures in a red outfit with blue jeans.

“Happy mind, Happy life 🧡” the caption read.

The viral pictures got countless comments and nearly a million likes by the social media application’s users.

Maya Ali is one of the most followed celebrities on social media with 6.3 million followers on Instagram. She regularly shares pictures of her projects and photoshoots for the fans.

Earlier, the actress Maya Ali had decided to take a break from social media for finding inner peace due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know everyone is dealing with this in a different way but as I have mentioned already, there is always hope and this time shall pass too,” she wrote on Instagram.

Maya Ali said that she was going on a hiatus from social media and everyone was doing their best in their own ways to deal with the pandemic situation. She further mentioned that it was the best time to “detox” for finding inner peace.

Returns to social media

Designer Faiza Saqlain had reported that the celebrity was unwell on social media. He shared images in which she was seen wearing a hospital gown and a protective mask.

Maya posted a series of images with a heartfelt caption that read, “Muddat hui k app ne dekha nahi mujhe, muddat k baad app se dekha na jaaye ga… (It’s been ages since you saw me. You won’t be able to see me after ages…).

