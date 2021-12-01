Maya Ali’s latest picture goes viral

Actor Maya Ali shared an elegant picture of her on her Instagram profile and it has gone viral on social media.

She dazzled the netizens with the black and white picture in which she is wearing an outfit of the same colours.

The pictures got thousands of likes by the users of the picture and video-sharing social media applications. They took to the comment section to compliment her looks.

The actor has quite a fan following on social media with 6.4 million. She posts pictures and behind the scenes clicks on her profile.

She has proved her mettle in the showbiz industry due to her solid performances in serials and the films.

Taking a break

Earlier, the actor had earlier took a break from social media for finding inner peace due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know everyone is dealing with this in a different way but as I have mentioned already, there is always hope and this time shall pass too,” she wrote on Instagram.

Maya Ali said that she was going on a hiatus from social media and everyone was doing their best in their own ways to deal with the pandemic situation. She further mentioned that it was the best time to “detox” for finding inner peace.

Returns to social media

Designer Faiza Saqlain had reported that the celebrity was unwell on social media. He shared images in which she was seen wearing a hospital gown and a protective mask.

Maya Ali came back from her hiatus by posting a series of images with a heartfelt caption that read, “Muddat hui k app ne dekha nahi mujhe, muddat k baad app se dekha na jaaye ga… (It’s been ages since you saw me. You won’t be able to see me after ages…).”

