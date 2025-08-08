Maya Khan opens up on dealing with fat-shaming comments

Actor-host Maya Khan looked back at the days when she was overweight and shared how she used to deal with fat-shaming comments.

In her recent appearance on a private TV channel’s talk show, prominent host and renowned actor Maya Khan, best known for her recent performances in blockbuster serials ‘Mayi Ri’ and ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, recalled her body-shaming struggles and shared that even designers would refuse to give her clothes, saying they don’t have plus sizes for her.

“People used to bodyshame me and would call me names, like ‘moti (fat)’ and ‘bhains (buffalo)’,” Khan said. “Designers would refuse to give me clothes, saying they don’t have plus sizes, such as XL or XXL, for me.”

The actor confessed, “It used to break me, and I would cry, but now I don’t.”

“In fact, I can now better empathise with those who are overweight; earlier, I never understood what they must feel,” she concluded.

On the work front, Maya Khan last played the pivotal role of Sidra, sister of the main protagonist, Mustafa, in Badar Mehmood’s blockbuster play ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, headlined by superstar Fahad Mustafa and A-list actor Hania Aamir.