Mayor inaugurates Rs 1bn solar lighting initiative on Karachi's Shahra-e-Faisal

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi inaugurated a project on Sunday to convert streetlights on the city’s main artery, Shahrah-e-Faisal, to solar energy, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the inauguration, Murtaza Wahab stated that the installation of solar streetlights is a vital step toward resolving the energy crisis.

He added that these lights would conserve electricity and contribute to reducing environmental pollution.

The Mayor emphasized that the city is promoting durable and modern infrastructure through alternative energy, noting that solar streetlights will provide uninterrupted illumination during load-shedding.

He further explained that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) expenditures would drop substantially, saving an estimated Rs 22.5 million annually in electricity bills.

According to Wahab, initiatives to make Karachi an environmentally friendly and bright city are ongoing.

He noted that streetlights on three of the city’s major highways have already been converted to solar power, including the stretch of Shahrah-e-Faisal from Metropole to the Airport. Similar upgrades have been completed on Shahrah-e-Iran.

The Mayor informed the public that the total cost of transferring these systems to solar energy amounts to Rs 1 billion adding that the company responsible for the installation would also handle operations, and the systems come with a five-year warranty.

Discussing other urban projects, Wahab mentioned ongoing efforts to improve Pakistan Chowk and addressed the drainage issues in Sohrab Goth.

He noted that work is progressing rapidly on Shahrah-e-Bhutto and that the route from Qayyumabad to Rathore would soon be opened.

Regarding the Karimabad underpass, the Mayor stated that construction is underway and will accelerate once K-Electric completes its relocation work at the site.

He concluded by expressing a desire for collective cooperation to better serve the city.