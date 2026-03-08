Mayor Karachi lays foundation stone of Azeempura intersection flyover

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Sunday laid foundation stone of the flyover over Azeempura intersection and extension of roads.

Addressing the gathering Murtaza Wahab said that the construction of the flyover has been initiated adding that the project will be completed within 100 days.

He said the estimated cost of the development project has been 1477 billion rupees. “The flyover’s length will be around 700 meters, while constructions of roads around the flyover will also be part of the construction project”.

“There is same city authority, same laws and the mandate, but being led by the PPP thus the work is moving ahead,” he said.

Mayor said that some people only used to criticize, they should their criticism, we will continue to work and perform.

Mayor said that the work of 26 roads has been in progress in Karachi.

He said that Karimabad Underpass will be opened for traffic after eid.

Mayor Karachi said that this year 70 to 75 billion will be spent over the city’s infrastructure.

He said that an underpass will be built at Jinnah Avenue in collaboration with the FWO.