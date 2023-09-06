Mayor Murtaza Wahab to contest polls from two UCs

KARACHI: City’s Mayor Murtaza Wahab has decided to contest elections from two union committees, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Wahab, who has recently elected Karachi’s Mayor, without being elected on a union committee of the city, has to get elected chairman of a UC within six months of his election as mayor to meet the condition of the Sindh local government law.

Murtaza Wahab will contest election from Gizri’s UC-13 and Mauripur’s UC-03 to meet the legal condition.

People’s Party’s UC chairmen Karamullah Waqasi and Saifullah have resigned from their seats for Wahab to contest and get elected from the grassroot level.

Deputy Mayor Salman Murad will also contest election from two union committees of Malir district. From UC-07 Gadap Muhammad Salman Memon and UC-08 chairman Hyder Jamote have resigned from their seats of chairman to vacate seats for deputy mayor to get elected.

The mayor and deputy mayor have to relinquish their offices if they will fail to return elected in the union council vote.