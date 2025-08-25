Mayor visits Gulshan Hadeed to inspect water supply lines work

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Monday visited Gulshan Hadeed to inspect the under-progress work of two new water supply lines for the locality.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that the negligence of Pakistan Steel Mills management deprived Gulshan Hadeed from water supply. “People were facing hardships owing to the obstinate attitude of some individuals,” Wahab remarked.

“Karachi’s leadership will take all possible measures to provide facilities to general public,” Mayor said.

“We will initiate water supply lines work in more areas in coming days,” he said.

Murtaza Wahab directed the water corporation officials to ensure completion of the water supply work within two weeks.

Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, UC chairman and other officials were also accompanied with the mayor.