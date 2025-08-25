web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 25, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Mayor visits Gulshan Hadeed to inspect water supply lines work

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Monday visited Gulshan Hadeed to inspect the under-progress work of two new water supply lines for the locality.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that the negligence of Pakistan Steel Mills management deprived Gulshan Hadeed from water supply. “People were facing hardships owing to the obstinate attitude of some individuals,” Wahab remarked.

“Karachi’s leadership will take all possible measures to provide facilities to general public,” Mayor said.

“We will initiate water supply lines work in more areas in coming days,” he said.

Murtaza Wahab directed the water corporation officials to ensure completion of the water supply work within two weeks.

Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, UC chairman and other officials were also accompanied with the mayor.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.