Karachi: Mayor Wahab inspects work at Green Line Common Corridor

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab arrived near the Radio Pakistan here to inspect the Green Line Common Corridor on Monday.

Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Ali Khurshidi and MQM leader Amin ul Haq were also present along with the federal government’s spokesman for Sindh Raja Khaleeq uz Zaman and the officials of the Pakistan International Development Company Limited (PIDCL).

Raja Khaleeq uz Zaman said on the occasion that the Green Line project has been completely functional on 21 kilometers, while the work has been underway on the extension phase of the project.

He said the Mayor Karachi had suspended work over indication of problems on September 18. “Those reservations have been addressed. We are thankful to the mayor for his cooperation,” he added.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that the objection was raised for improvement in the work for the benefit of general public. “Citizens face problems until completion of project,” he said.

Mayor said that the Green Line Project will be completed by October 31, 2026, and be opened for general public.

He said the problems with regard to the Red Line have been resolved and said that the Green Line has been common corridor. He thanked the prime minister and said that Karachi is needed more projects.

Earlier, Mayor Karachi had urged the PIDCL to provide a definitive completion timeline for both initiatives and emphasized that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) must be satisfied with the projects’ completion within the stipulated deadlines.

He noted that the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued in 2017 has still not been fully implemented, causing significant inconvenience to citizens.