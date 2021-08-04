Mayra Zulfiqar murder case: Zahir Jadoon seeks bail

LAHORE: Zahir Jadoon, the accused in the murder case of 26-year-old British-Pakistani Mayra Zulfiqar has moved the district and sessions court for bail in the case, ARY News reported.

The challan of the case has been submitted by the police, while no evidence has been collected from my client, the plea moved by the lawyer of Zahir Jadoon read.

The accused has alleged that he has been named as the main accused in the case over personal enmity.

“I have nothing to do with Mayra Zulfiqar murder case, therefore release orders should be issued by the court,” Jadoon further said in his bail plea. Meanwhile, the court after summoning a detailed report from the police has adjourned until August 10.

Earlier in the month of May, the police had said Zahir Jadoon had confessed to his involvement in the murder case.

“I had a brawl with Mayra when she was intoxicated,” the accused had said in a confessional statement. “I murdered Ma

yra Zulfiqar on the morning of May 3 and her housemate Iqra had knowledge of it.”

The woman, a British national, was found dead in a house in Lahore’s DHA Phase V on May 3. Mayra Zulfiqar had come to Pakistan two months back and had been living with a friend in the house.