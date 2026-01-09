Mbappe fit to play Super Cup final: Alonso

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said Thursday that superstar French striker Kylian Mbappe is fit to play in the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona after a knee sprain.

The forward was left out of Madrid’s travelling party to Saudi Arabia, with Los Blancos beating city rivals Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the semi-final on Thursday to set up a Clasico final on Sunday.

“(Mbappe) is a lot better, he is feeling good, and he has the same chance of playing as his team-mates,” Alonso told reporters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Xabi Alonso said Kylian Mbappe would fly to join the squad on Friday.

The 27-year-old is Los Blancos’ top goalscorer with 29 goals this season across all competitions in 24 appearances.

Meanwhile, holders Barcelona defeated Athletic Bilbao 5-0 on Wednesday in the first semi-final.

For the unversed, the Spanish coach led Madrid to a win over Barcelona in his first Clasico at the helm in October.