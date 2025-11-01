Mbappe opens up about comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo

Kylian Mbappe has been awarded his first Golden Boot for his exceptional performances during the 2024–25 season — his debut campaign with Real Madrid.

Since the Golden Boot’s inception in 1968, only two Real Madrid players had previously claimed the honour: Hugo Sanchez in 1990 and Cristiano Ronaldo, who won it three times in 2011, 2014, and 2015.

Mbappe’s triumph naturally reignited the comparisons with Ronaldo, the top scorer of all time in Real Madrid’s history.

Speaking to Marca after receiving the award, Mbappe addressed these comparisons with humility.

“I don’t know how to answer that question. Everyone knows Cristiano is the reference point in Madrid, the number one,” Mbappe said.

The former PSG star emphasised that his journey has just begun at the Santiago Bernabéu.

“I’ve been here for a year and a half, and he was here for nine years. I can’t compare myself to what he did; my path is different.”

Mbappe praised Ronaldo’s legacy while asserting his own ambitions.

“Being mentioned alongside Cristiano is already an honor, but I just want to make my own way, help the team, and win as many titles as possible.”

Mbappe joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 — exactly 15 years after Cristiano Ronaldo made his move from Manchester United. His first season in Spain has been nothing short of spectacular, with the Golden Boot highlighting his impact on the club’s attack.

As Mbappe continues to shine, fans and analysts will likely keep drawing parallels. But the 25-year-old made his stance clear: he’s writing his own story.