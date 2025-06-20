Mbappe returns to Real Madrid complex after hospital discharged

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment for an acute case of gastroenteritis.

The 26-year-old France captain was hospitalized due to illness and fever, causing him to miss a training session and Wednesday’s 1-1 FIFA Club World Cup draw against Al-Hilal in Miami.

After being released from the hospital, Mbappe returned to Real Madrid’s training complex in Palm Beach. According to a club statement, “Mbappe will continue with specific medical treatment and will gradually return to team activity.”

Mbappe’s recovery timeline is uncertain ahead of Real Madrid’s next game against Pachuca on Sunday. However, he may be fit to play in the final group game against Salzburg on June 26.

Gastroenteritis is an infection in the gut which can cause vomiting and diarrhoea.

In his first season with Real Madrid, Mbappe scored 43 goals in 56 games across all competitions. This season marks the team’s first competition under new manager Xabi Alonso, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti.

Real won the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Intercontinental Cup in Mbappe’s first season in Spanish football.

Earlier, Captain Kylian Mbappe returned to the France squad named Thursday for this month’s UEFA Nations League quarter-final against Croatia, as Paris Saint-Germain teenager Desire Doue earned a first call-up.

Mbappe, 26, was left out of the last two France squads by coach Didier Deschamps for the Nations League group stage in October and November.

The Real Madrid superstar was initially dropped because of fitness concerns, before later being left out amidst headlines about his private life.

Deschamps said at the time that his decision to do without Mbappe was “for the best” due to the noise surrounding the striker.