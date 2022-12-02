MBBS graduate Waleed Malik sets new record by winning 29 gold medals

LAHORE: MBBS graduate Hafiz Muhammad Waleed Malik from Ameeruddin Medical College Lahore sets a new record by winning 29 gold medals in his academic journey, ARY News reported on Friday.

The previous record was held by a female MBBS student from King Edwards medical college who won 23 gold medals.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“In starting I was struggling but then slowly with time and hard work I got succeeded.”

The criteria to get a gold medal is obtaining more than 85% marks or the highest numbers or a top position in each semester.

In an interview with ARY News, Waleed’s father expressed his happiness and said, “All my kids took medals but Waleed took more than everyone from the beginning.”

The MBBS graduate Hafiz Muhammad Waleed Malik got 29, Muhammad Shiraz got 21 and Dr Asma got 10 medals in the convocations of the Post Graduate Medical In­stitute (PGMI) and Ameeruddin Medical College Lahore.

Comments