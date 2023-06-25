MBBS students arrested for ganja, charas cultivation in rented apartment

Indian police arrested five MBBS students for growing ganja and charas seeds in a rented apartment.

As per details, Vighnaraj, one of the accused, had been cultivating marijuana discreetly within his rented apartment using high-tech farming techniques, while the other two helped him sell it to other college students.

Police received 227 grams of ganja, 1.53 kg of raw ganja, 10 grams of charas and seeds of ganja, cannabis oil syringes and, exhaust fan, table fans and other equipment.

Police have launched further investigation into the matter after registering case.

In January this year, Mangaluru city police arrested 10 persons, including medical students, on the charges of consuming and peddling cannabis and seized 2 kg of the narcotic substance.

Based on the information, Mangaluru Police commissioner said that the students of medical and dental college are involved in the drug peddling at the coastal city. The arrested were residing in PG accommodations, apartments and hostels in Mangaluru.