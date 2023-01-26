MBRSC confirms details on second mission of UAE Astronaut Programme

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has confirmed details on the second mission of the UAE Astronaut Programme.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, named Endeavour, atop a Falcon 9 rocket, will carry the UAE astronaut and Mission Specialist Sultan Al Neyadi, along with two NASA astronauts, Mission Commander Stephen Bowen, and Pilot Warren Hoburg, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

Key mission information, such as the launch time and launch opportunities, was announced during the NASA Crew-6 mission overview media briefing.

“We are proud to talk about our second mission under the UAE Astronaut Programme and Sultan’s first mission to space.Our human space programme kicked off in 2017 where we selected our first two astronauts, Hazzaa AlMansoori and Sultan AlNeyadi. We had our first mission to the ISS in 2019, which had an impact on hundreds of thousands of people,” said Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC, during the media briefing.

“Today Sultan AlNeyadi is a very capable astronaut and he, along with his colleague Hazzaa AlMansoori have a total of 5 years of training, including training on EVAs and operations aboard the ISS. We have over 20 science experiments from UAE universities in the upcoming mission and a lot of outreach activities being done across the region,” he added.

Sultan AlNeyadi, the UAE Astronaut said that “the idea of waking up every morning and having access to a window like the Cupola, where one can scan the entire world in 90 minutes, is amazing, and I believe it is literally out of this world.”

“The trip to space by Hazzaa AlMansoori marked the UAE’s consistent presence in space. Our Prime Minister promised to continue these flights, and now we’re talking about the second mission to the International Space Station. This time we raised the bar to six months, and we now have two additional astronauts training with the class of ’23.”

He said that he would also love to see a UAE flag on the lunar surface, carried on the shoulder of a UAE astronaut.

