MBS had 'heated exchange' with Trump over normalisation with Israel

President had a heated exchange at the White House over Israel’s war in Gaza and the Saudi Crown Prince rejected joining Abraham Accords until the creation of a pathway towards Palestine statehood, according to a report.

Axios reported that the two leaders got into a heated exchange when Trump broached the subject of Saudi-Israel normalisation as part of Abraham Accords’ expansion as MBS —as the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is widely known as— rejected the idea and pushed back.

MBS told Trump there could not be any normalisation until the end of the war in Gaza and the resolution of the issue of Palestine’s statehood, as per the report.