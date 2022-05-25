RRR: MCU star says India’s Rajamouli ‘shouldn’t be allowed to make films’

After watching the Pan-Indian blockbuster movie ‘RRR’, American actor Patton Oswalt feels that the ace filmmaker Rajamouli should not be allowed to make films.

After garnering a massive response at the global box office for the last two months, S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ – starring south Indian superstars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR with Alia Bhatt – dropped on the streaming giant Netflix past weekend.

Patton Oswalt, best known as the voice for Pip the troll in MCU’s ‘Eternals’, also shared his thoughts about the title after streaming it. Retweeting the Netflix’s introduction post about ‘RRR’ on the micro-blogging site, Oswalt wrote: “If this ISN’T playing near you in IMAX then this is the next best way to watch it. Fucken @RRRMovie is insane.”

If this ISN’T playing near you in IMAX then this is the next best way to watch it. Fucken @RRRMovie is insane. https://t.co/1kwNFwtTMR — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 24, 2022

When the official Twitter handle of the movie acknowledged Oswalt for the kind words, he replied, “You guys are out of your fucking minds, you should not be allowed to make films.”

You guys are out of your fucking minds, you should not be allowed to make films, and I can’t wait to see what you do next. https://t.co/SVFDD064Iq — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 24, 2022

In the tweet, Oswalt also expressed his anticipation to explore the upcoming work from the team.

As the MCU star wished to experience more from Rajamouli, a number of Indian fans rolled in their recommendations for Oswalt. One of them wrote, “The director name is Rajamouli. Please watch his previous 2 movies – Bahubali 1 and 2. Both are in Netflix. Epic period movies.”

“Have you seen Eega? It’s a revenge flick about a man who is reincarnated as a fly. It’s from the same director, S.S. Rajamouli,” read a tweet on the social platform.

“Rajamouli, the director, has the ability to dream up unimaginable spectacles and put them to film. To make them real. Its three breathless hours of intense cinematic ecstasy that you won’t regret. Once you see it, you’ll wish every other movie was just as long,”described another fan of the filmmaker.

#SSRajamouli‘s global box office blockbuster, #RRR Hindi version has made a big debut on #Netflix. Launched on May 20 after completing 8 weeks in theatres with 1120 crores worldwide gross, the period action drama film scored 7.18 million viewing hours in the first 3 days. pic.twitter.com/kJoVoK4uen — Indian Box Office (@TradeBOC) May 25, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the epic action saga is one of the highest-grossing Indian movies of 2022, and managed to mount a massive INR1120 crore in its collections during the 8-weeks theatrical run.

