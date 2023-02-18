MD SNGPL AJ Hamdani removed over ‘financial irregularities’

LAHORE: The Managing Director (MD) of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) AJ Hamdani has been removed by the company’s board of directors over alleged financial irregularities worth millions, ARY News reported on Saturday.

MD SNGPL Ali Javaid Hamdani was removed over alleged financial irregularities and a senior officer Amir Tufail was given charge of the acting managing director.

An investigation was launched into Hamdani’s salary.

Sources told ARY News that the former MD was receiving the highest salary which was Rs6.8 million per month. The SNGPL’s board of directors ordered the inquiry into ex-MD’s salary.

Sources revealed that the company detected financial irregularity worth millions in the 260-km pipeline in Bannu which led to the launching of an inquiry against Hamdani.

