Sindh govt seeks SUPARCO’s help to monitor govt land under MDA

KARACHI: Sindh government has sought SUPARCO’s help to utilize the latest technology for monitoring government lands falling under the domain of the Malir Development Authority (MDA), ARY NEWS reported.

The move that has been initiated by Secretary MDA is aimed at thwarting attempts from the land grabbers to occupy government lands in the city.

The top MDA official sought technical help from SUPARCO in establishing a monitoring system that would enable them in keeping an eye on the government lands round the clock.

Under the proposed plan, the MDA would utilize Google visual monitoring system to point out encroachment on the government lands.

In February 2019, the Sindh Revenue Board launched its portal to ensure the prevention of land grabbing and forged property papers.

The revenue board’s portal allowed citizens to track their property deeds and the progress of their property registration online. The property’s documents could be checked online before an ownership deal.

The Member revenue board Roshan Shaikh at that time said that the property’s documents could be checked online with a charge of 150 rupees.

The government has decided to curtail the powers of the sub-registrar in Sindh and the timeline for a sub-registrar to scrutinize documents has been slashed from three months to three days, the revenue board official said.

A sub-registrar will face disciplinary action if he will keep the property transfer case more than three days with him, he said. The notification with the property will be issued within a week, the revenue board member said.

The process of registration of property was earlier completed in seven months, which now has reduced to 17 days, he said.

He disclosed that forged entries of over 60,000 plots of land found in Sindh adding that the bogus entries in the record will be corrected within three months.

He said the land record in the province has now been online and after completion of the second phase by the board of revenue one could check his or her land while sitting at home.

