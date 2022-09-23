MDCAT 2022 likely to be held in November

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) is considering holding the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) in mid-November, it learnt on Friday.

The PMC agreed to conduct the entrance test in mid-November, however, the final date will be announced soon.

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has extended the registration date for the Medical and Dental Collages Admission Tests (MDCAT) to September 25.

According to a statement issued by the PMC, the registrations for MDCAT 2022 would resume on September 10 and would be opened until September 25, 2022. The minimum HSCC percentage for MDCAT has been set at 60%. The minimum MDCAT marks to secure an admission in MBBS has been set at 55% while the minimum requirement for BDS has been set at 45%, it added.

Also Read: MDCAT 2022 postponed for indefinite time

On September 7, Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel announced that the test was postponed for an indefinite period due to countrywide devastation caused by floods.

Abdul Qadir Patel highlighted that the minimum required percentage to apply for admissions to MBBS had been decreased from 65 to 55 percent marks and the requirements for BDS admission was also decreased from 55 to 45 percent marks.

Comments