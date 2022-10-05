MDCAT 2022: PMC announces entrance test date

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has decided to hold Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) on November 13, ARY News reported citing sources.

The MDCAT will be carried out locally and internationally at designated PMC centre under a uniform policy. The entrance centres would be established in Islamabad and all four provinces.

The minimum required percentage to apply for admissions to MBBS had been decreased from 65 to 55 percent marks and the requirements for BDS admission were also decreased from 55 to 45 percent marks.

The results of entrance tests would be released after 7 days of the organization of MDCAT 2022.

On September 7, Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel announced that the test was postponed for an indefinite period due to countrywide devastation caused by floods.

