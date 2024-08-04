MDCAT-2024 exam to be held on THIS date across Pakistan

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) announced on Sunday that the MDCAT-2024 examination will be conducted across Pakistan, including Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan on September 22, 2024.

This examination is necessary for admission into public and private medical and dental colleges.

Students should register themselves on the official website of PM&DC from 5th August.

In line with the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and PM&DC, the paper-based exam will be simultaneously held in six regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Abbottabad, Swat, and Dir Lower.

To discuss these directives and ensure meticulous planning and execution, a special meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor KMU Prof Dr. Zia ul Haq.

The meeting focused on the directives from PMDC and the Provincial Government, which emphasize the importance of thorough planning and efficient execution to uphold high standards of transparency in the MDCAT examination process.

During the meeting, the Vice Chancellor briefed the participants on the necessary arrangements, logistics and timelines. He also sought their input and suggestions to ensure the successful and fair conduct of the MDCAT-2024 examination.