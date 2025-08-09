MDCAT 2025 exam schedule, latest fee announced

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has released the schedule for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025, ARY News reported.

According to PMDC schedule, the MDCAT test is set to take place on October 5. The registration period for the test will run from August 8 to August 25, 2025, with late registration available until September 1, 2025, upon payment of a late fee.

The PMDC has announced a slight increase of PKR 1,000 in the test fee, bringing the total to PKR 9,000 to cover operational costs, security, and logistics for the examination. The MDCAT 2025 will consist of 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Earlier, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Thursday released the new curriculum for the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025.

According to PMDC President Dr. Rizwan Taj, the revised test will include five subjects: Biology, Chemistry, Physics, English, and Logical Reasoning.

The exam will comprise 180 multiple choice questions (MCQs) and will have a duration of three hours. The question paper will be entirely MCQ-based and no negative marking will be applied. The questions will be categorized as 15% easy, 70% moderate and 15% difficult.

Minimum 55% marks will be required for admission in a medical college and 50% marks will be required for dental college admission, Dr. Rizwan Taj stated.

PMDC has also initiated the process of developing a question bank for the exam. The new curriculum has been prepared in consultation with academic experts, educational boards, and universities, he added.

