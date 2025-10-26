MDCAT 2025: Over 140,000 students undertake test across Pakistan

More than 140,000 students are appearing in the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025 today (Sunday), vying for around 22,000 seats in medical and dental colleges nationwide.

The MDCAT 2025 exam is being conducted simultaneously at 32 centers, including one international venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has assigned the responsibility of conducting the test to five universities — the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore, Sukkur IBA University, Khyber Medical University Peshawar, Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences Quetta, and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Islamabad.

PMDC President Dr. Rizwan Taj said all arrangements were made to ensure a fair, transparent, and secure testing process.

“Examination centers have proper seating, climate control, and drinking water facilities. Signal jammers have also been installed to prevent the use of electronic devices,” he stated.

To maintain transparency, he added that question papers were opened only in the presence of witnesses, and bubble sheets were issued with carbon copies for record verification.

The answer sheets will be securely collected and preserved for at least a year after the result announcement.

Dr. Taj further said that the official answer key would be uploaded shortly after the exam, while the final results would be announced within a week.

Universities will also conduct a detailed post-exam analysis within ten days of the result declaration, with candidates given three days to apply for mark rechecking.