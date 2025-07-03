PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 date

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Thursday announced the date for the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025, ARY News reported.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, chaired by Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani.

PMDC officials briefed the committee on the upcoming test, stating that the MDCAT 2025 will be held simultaneously across the country on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

Earlier, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Thursday released the new curriculum for the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025.

According to PMDC President Dr. Rizwan Taj, the revised test will include five subjects: Biology, Chemistry, Physics, English, and Logical Reasoning.

The exam will comprise 180 multiple choice questions (MCQs) and will have a duration of three hours. The question paper will be entirely MCQ-based and no negative marking will be applied. The questions will be categorized as 15% easy, 70% moderate and 15% difficult.

Minimum 55% marks will be required for admission in a medical college and 50% marks will be required for dental college admission, Dr. Rizwan Taj stated.

PMDC has also initiated the process of developing a question bank for the exam. The new curriculum has been prepared in consultation with academic experts, educational boards, and universities, he added.