MDCAT 2025 results announced

The results of MDCAT 2025 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been announced, revealing that only 53 per cent of candidates qualified for MBBS admissions.

According to details, the Khyber Medical University (KMU) released the official results on Monday.

The university administration stated that 39,986 candidates from across the province registered for the exam, out of which 1,539 did not appear.

As per the results, 58 percent of candidates qualified for BDS, while only 2 percent managed to score above 170 marks.

Meanwhile, 9 percent of students scored between 160 and 170 marks, and 31 per cent obtained less than 90 marks, making them ineligible for admission to medical and dental colleges.

The KMU administration confirmed that the results have been uploaded on the university’s official website for candidates’ access.

It is worth noting that the MDCAT 2025 exam was held nationwide yesterday, with 140,125 candidates registered for the test.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the examination took place in seven districts — Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Lower Dir, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, and Abbottabad.